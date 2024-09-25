BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
mRNA Covid Vaccination – Causing Disease and Death? Interview with Ms. Dr. med. Ute Krüger
7 months ago

It wasn’t long after the introduction of the mRNA Covid vaccines when it was suspected they might do more harm than benefit. Now, several years after the introduction of these vaccines, it has been medically proven that mRNA vaccinations can lead to death and disease! This is shown by Swedish Pathologist Dr. Ute Krüger in her recent book „Geimpft – gestorben“ (Vaccinated and died) with 57 death cases, the majority of which had been related to the Covid jabs. This work contains the findings investigated by the German pathologist Professor Arne Burkhardt, who died in 2023. Hear and see in the following interview why mRNA vaccinations definitively need to be warned against!


https://www.kla.tv/30460

mrna covid vaccinationcausing disease and deathinterview with ms dr med ute krueger
