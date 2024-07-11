❗️"Putin cannot divide us, he cannot outlast us and he cannot weaken us." - said Sullivan

🤡National Security Advisor of the United States Jake Sullivan is coping hard.

Adding a post from RT today:

President Biden’s ally says he's 'deeply resentful' of Obama treatment —

US President Joe Biden believes Barack Obama is secretly orchestrating efforts to push him out of the 2024 election, according to one of the president's confidants. While Obama has offered public support for his former vice president, sources say he’s conspiring with friend George Clooney and other donors to push Biden out.

“The Biden campaign and many Democratic officials do believe that Barack Obama is quietly working behind the scenes to orchestrate this and, if Joe Biden believes that, that's not going to get him out of the race any faster anytime,” TV host Joe Scarborough said.

Also Adding, from Eureka Press:

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐥𝐨𝐧𝐠-𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞 𝐰𝐞𝐚𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐆𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔

𝘙𝘶𝘴𝘴𝘪𝘢 𝘩𝘢𝘴 𝘮𝘪𝘴𝘴𝘪𝘭𝘦𝘴 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘤𝘢𝘯 𝘢𝘵𝘵𝘢𝘤𝘬 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵 𝘰𝘧 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘱𝘭𝘢𝘯𝘦𝘵 𝘪𝘯 𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘶𝘵𝘦𝘴, 𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘨𝘪𝘤 𝘮𝘪𝘴𝘴𝘪𝘭𝘦𝘴 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘣𝘭𝘦𝘮, 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘙𝘶𝘴𝘴𝘪𝘢𝘯 𝘧𝘦𝘥𝘦𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘣𝘦𝘭𝘪𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘴 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘺 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘧𝘦𝘤𝘵𝘭𝘺 𝘤𝘰𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘦𝘥.

𝘚𝘶𝘳𝘦𝘭𝘺 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘙𝘶𝘴𝘴𝘪𝘢𝘯 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘱𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘦 𝘵𝘰 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘢𝘯𝘯𝘰𝘶𝘯𝘤𝘦𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘰𝘧 𝘪𝘯𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘭𝘰𝘯𝘨-𝘳𝘢𝘯𝘨𝘦 𝘮𝘪𝘴𝘴𝘪𝘭𝘦𝘴 𝘪𝘯 𝘌𝘶𝘳𝘰𝘱𝘦 𝘣𝘺 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘜𝘚 𝘪𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘮𝘢𝘯𝘶𝘧𝘢𝘤𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘦 𝘪𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘮𝘦𝘥𝘪𝘢𝘵𝘦 𝘳𝘢𝘯𝘨𝘦 𝘮𝘪𝘴𝘴𝘪𝘭𝘦𝘴, 𝘸𝘩𝘪𝘤𝘩 𝘪𝘵 𝘥𝘰𝘦𝘴 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘮𝘢𝘯𝘶𝘧𝘢𝘤𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘦 𝘣𝘦𝘤𝘢𝘶𝘴𝘦 𝘪𝘵 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘱𝘦𝘤𝘵𝘴 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘵𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘵𝘺 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘸𝘩𝘪𝘤𝘩 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘜𝘚 𝘶𝘯𝘪𝘭𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘺 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩𝘥𝘳𝘦𝘸 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘸𝘩𝘪𝘤𝘩, 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘦𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘦, 𝘙𝘶𝘴𝘴𝘪𝘢 𝘥𝘰𝘦𝘴 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘩𝘢𝘷𝘦 𝘵𝘰 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘱𝘭𝘺 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩.

"𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐲 𝐨𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐞-𝐑𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞 𝐍𝐮𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐜𝐞𝐬 (𝐈𝐍𝐅) 𝐛𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝-𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐧𝐮𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐚 𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝟓𝟎𝟎 𝐭𝐨 𝟓,𝟓𝟎𝟎 𝐤𝐢𝐥𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐑𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐠𝐚𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐌𝐢𝐤𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐥 𝐆𝐨𝐫𝐛𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐯."

𝘛𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘪𝘴 𝘸𝘩𝘺 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘙𝘶𝘴𝘴𝘪𝘢𝘯 𝘐𝘴𝘬𝘢𝘯𝘥𝘦𝘳 𝘣𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘪𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘤 𝘮𝘪𝘴𝘴𝘪𝘭𝘦 𝘰𝘯𝘭𝘺 𝘩𝘢𝘴 𝘢 𝘳𝘢𝘯𝘨𝘦 𝘰𝘧 500𝘬𝘮.

𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘜𝘚 𝘢𝘭𝘴𝘰 𝘥𝘪𝘥 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘧𝘺 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘵𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘵𝘺 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘩𝘪𝘣𝘪𝘵𝘴 𝘯𝘶𝘤𝘭𝘦𝘢𝘳 𝘸𝘦𝘢𝘱𝘰𝘯𝘴 𝘵𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨, 𝘴𝘰 𝘙𝘶𝘴𝘴𝘪𝘢 𝘥𝘰𝘦𝘴 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘩𝘢𝘷𝘦 𝘵𝘰 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘱𝘦𝘤𝘵 𝘪𝘵 𝘦𝘪𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳, 𝘢𝘭𝘵𝘩𝘰𝘶𝘨𝘩 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘒𝘳𝘦𝘮𝘭𝘪𝘯 𝘢𝘯𝘯𝘰𝘶𝘯𝘤𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘪𝘵 𝘥𝘪𝘥 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘯𝘦𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘰 𝘤𝘢𝘳𝘳𝘺 𝘰𝘶𝘵 𝘴𝘶𝘤𝘩 𝘵𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘴.

𝘙𝘶𝘴𝘴𝘪𝘢 𝘸𝘪𝘭𝘭 𝘤𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘵𝘦, 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘐𝘴𝘬𝘢𝘯𝘥𝘦𝘳, 𝘪𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘮𝘦𝘥𝘪𝘢𝘵𝘦 𝘳𝘢𝘯𝘨𝘦 𝘮𝘪𝘴𝘴𝘪𝘭𝘦𝘴 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩𝘰𝘶𝘵 𝘮𝘶𝘤𝘩 𝘥𝘪𝘧𝘧𝘪𝘤𝘶𝘭𝘵𝘺, 𝘸𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘪𝘵 𝘯𝘦𝘦𝘥𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘢𝘪𝘯 𝘌𝘶𝘳𝘰𝘱𝘦, 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘮𝘪𝘴𝘴𝘪𝘭𝘦𝘴 𝘣𝘦𝘵𝘸𝘦𝘦𝘯 500 𝘢𝘯𝘥 5500 𝘬𝘮 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘺 𝘮𝘰𝘳𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘯 𝘤𝘰𝘷𝘦𝘳 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘪𝘳𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘦𝘯𝘵, 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘉𝘦𝘭𝘨𝘰𝘳𝘰𝘥 𝘵𝘰 𝘓𝘪𝘴𝘣𝘰𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘦 𝘢𝘳𝘦 3500 𝘬𝘮

𝘚𝘢𝘯𝘵𝘪𝘢𝘨𝘰, 𝘌𝘶𝘳𝘦𝘬𝘢 𝘕𝘦𝘸𝘴, Eureka Press