Fall Of Babel New Tract, And Book Coming Soon

Fall Of Babel is a video putting forth a new perspective on what is about to happen. The world has been led to expect a far different outcome than will actually be experienced. The Scripture of Truth describes a very rebellious and disobedient population in the last days, and those thinking they will be justified for believing, and not obeying, will be in for the shock of their lives. Get ready for the ride of your life.

Dan, Phyllis, and Lew share their understanding of the Scriptures on many vital subjects. We encourage viewers to download a free tract (PDF) titled Fall Of Babel from www.torahzone.net