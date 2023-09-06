Put with the Unbelievers

October 31st, 2021

"Open rebuke is better than secret love." Proverbs 27:5

Pastor Dean Odle preaches on being dedicated to the Lord and removing evil from our lives. A sinner should be feeling so miserable and convicted that they shun their sins to follow Jesus. Do not nurture or coddle your sin; become a full servant of the Lord Jesus Christ.

"The lord of that servant will come in a day when he looketh not for him, and at an hour when he is not aware, and will cut him in sunder, and will appoint him his portion with the unbelievers." Luke 12:46