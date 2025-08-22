BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

US federal judge orders closure of Trump’s ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ immigration jail in Florida within 60 days
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
77 views • 3 weeks ago

US federal judge orders closure of Trump’s ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ immigration jail in Florida within 60 days — Guardian... (says all media)

Judge ruled the facility caused severe harm to the Everglades & barred new detainees as it winds down

The camp long criticized for abuse & denial of due process.

Adding:  

Israeli DefMin says 'GATES OF HELL' will open upon Hamas 

Israel Katz announces IDF's offensive operations within Gaza — intense fire and maneuvering

'If they' don't agree — Gaza, the capital of Hamas will become Rafah and Beit Hanoun.

Adding: 

🚨GAZA IN CRISIS: KEY UPDATES

🔹  At least 40 people have been killed in Israeli attacks since dawn, including eight awaiting aid

🔹 83% of Gaza war dead are civilians, a classified Israeli military database shows (joint investigation by The Guardian, +972 Magazine, and Local Call)

🔹 Israeli efforts to shift medical resources to Gaza’s south would strip over a million people of care and put patients’ lives at “imminent risk,” the Palestinian Health Ministry says

🔹 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he will greenlight the takeover of Gaza City while reopening talks with Hamas to secure the release of the remaining hostages on “terms acceptable to Israel”

🔹 21 countries—including the UK, France, Australia, Canada, and Italy—condemn Israel’s approval of a major West Bank settlement as "unacceptable" and a "breach of international law”

Keywords
politicseventscurrent
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy