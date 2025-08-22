US federal judge orders closure of Trump’s ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ immigration jail in Florida within 60 days — Guardian... (says all media)

Judge ruled the facility caused severe harm to the Everglades & barred new detainees as it winds down

The camp long criticized for abuse & denial of due process.

Adding:

Israeli DefMin says 'GATES OF HELL' will open upon Hamas

Israel Katz announces IDF's offensive operations within Gaza — intense fire and maneuvering

'If they' don't agree — Gaza, the capital of Hamas will become Rafah and Beit Hanoun.

Adding:

🚨GAZA IN CRISIS: KEY UPDATES

🔹 At least 40 people have been killed in Israeli attacks since dawn, including eight awaiting aid

🔹 83% of Gaza war dead are civilians, a classified Israeli military database shows (joint investigation by The Guardian, +972 Magazine, and Local Call)

🔹 Israeli efforts to shift medical resources to Gaza’s south would strip over a million people of care and put patients’ lives at “imminent risk,” the Palestinian Health Ministry says

🔹 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he will greenlight the takeover of Gaza City while reopening talks with Hamas to secure the release of the remaining hostages on “terms acceptable to Israel”

🔹 21 countries—including the UK, France, Australia, Canada, and Italy—condemn Israel’s approval of a major West Bank settlement as "unacceptable" and a "breach of international law”