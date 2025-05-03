Parasite! Energy Drain Troubleshooting Procedure

Evonne the Turbodiesel still has a parasitic current drain after I replaced the cluster with a freshly-cloned unit of the same part number sourced from eBay. In this video, I show how I troubleshoot current draw using a multimeter and a clamp (DC-capable) ammeter.



My relay solution saves the battery, but pretty much ruins the clock function. Expect to see a follow-up in the future as I source another cluster and do further efforts to fix this problem.



