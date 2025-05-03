BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Parasite! Energy Drain Troubleshooting Procedure
The Art of Diesel
The Art of Diesel
84 views • 4 months ago
Evonne the Turbodiesel still has a parasitic current drain after I replaced the cluster with a freshly-cloned unit of the same part number sourced from eBay. In this video, I show how I troubleshoot current draw using a multimeter and a clamp (DC-capable) ammeter.

My relay solution saves the battery, but pretty much ruins the clock function. Expect to see a follow-up in the future as I source another cluster and do further efforts to fix this problem.

Art of Diesel Plugs:
Subscribe to my substack for FREE to join in the discussion and give me inputs on what you'd like to see on my channel!
https://artofdiesel.substack.com/

Get an Art of Diesel cap like mine! We now have stickers, too. More swag coming soon.
https://artofdieselswag.etsy.com/

Music Credits:
Intro and outro music is "Hard Feelings" by XEFSketch. All music is used with the artist's permission. See the rest of their content at:
https://soundcloud.com/insane-sketch

Content Managed by:
https://contentsafe.co/
