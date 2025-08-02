Guterres dubs digital platforms ‘DANGER’ as he unveils UN’s policy brief on information integrity - Throwback, 2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THROWBACK: Guterres dubs digital platforms ‘DANGER’ as he unveils UN’s policy brief on information integrity
Social networks like X endanger the global agenda, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres claimed in 2023. He pointed to the UN’s Policy Brief on Information Integrity on Digital Platforms, which urged governments to:
➡️Enforce strict online censorship
➡️Implement EU-style speech laws
➡️Submit to a UN-run observatory that will monitor compliance and regulate what’s acceptable to say
👁 The document’s goal? It’s seen as a mechanism to help the UN quietly lobby for information control.
🌏 Meanwhile, some countries have adhered to the document already.