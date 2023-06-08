BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

ETK Hybrid vs. Stock Turbo Comparison and My New Boost / EGT Gauge
The Art of Diesel
The Art of Diesel
2 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
20 views • 06/08/2023

We cover a comparison between the ECS Tuning Kaunas hybrid and the stock turbofrom the OM648 engine in Evonne the Turbodiesel. The installation of a

combination boost / EGT gauge is also covered. ECS Tuning Kaunas (in

Lithuania) recently posted a great video showing the assembly, testing, and

adjustment of the same model of hybrid turbo. • Stock turbocharge... Get your

own Art of Diesel cap to support our efforts! More swag coming soon!

https://artofdieselswag.etsy.com/ Subscribe to our Substack, where the most

detailed information will be shared on our projects:

https://artofdiesel.substack.com/ Intro and outro music is "Scraped Sick

Thing" by Tameloop. See the rest of their content at:

https://linktr.ee/tameloop Content Managed by ContentSafe.co



CSID: dbe02332b5a4e65e



Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

Keywords
contentprotectedcontentsafe
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy