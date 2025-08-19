Morning Manna - August 19, 2025 - Proverbs 9:16-18 - Stolen Waters, Secret Graves

In today's Morning Manna, we examined the deadly appeal of foolishness masquerading as wisdom. The foolish woman extends her invitation to the simple, luring them with promises of secret pleasures and stolen delights. But what looks sweet soon turns bitter—her house is filled with the dead, and her path leads straight to hell. This sobering passage reminds us that every invitation must be weighed not by how it feels, but by where it leads. Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart





