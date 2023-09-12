Cannabis Jimmy says run that Bitch - AKA Opera - out of town and off the Islands - confiscate her property and give it to the local Hawaiians to build houses - Have Bitch Oprah pay for everything

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Wouldn't you love to see this ? Rock can be the caretaker and he can live in a little shack on site. Whey the Hawaiians need something, he can be their slave and do what they ask.
Yes i know this sounds very communistic. And being in the real estate business, I do believe in property rights. So I have another idea. Let's just shame her and make her donate her properties to a Hawaiin fund that can build a nice community with homes etc. She can pay for everything. How about that ??
Mike Jaco was saying our special forces rescued some children. So where are they ?