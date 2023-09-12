BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Cannabis Jimmy says run that Bitch - AKA Opera - out of town and off the Islands - confiscate her property and give it to the local Hawaiians to build houses - Have Bitch Oprah pay for everything
44 views • 09/12/2023

Wouldn't you love to see this ?  Rock can be the caretaker and he can live in a little shack on site.  Whey the Hawaiians need something, he can be their slave and do what they ask.

Yes i know this sounds very communistic.  And being in the real estate business, I do believe in property rights. So I have another idea.  Let's just shame her and make her donate her properties to a Hawaiin fund that can build a nice community with homes etc.  She can pay for everything.  How about that ??  

Mike Jaco was saying our special forces rescued some children.  So where are they ?

mauifireschildrent
