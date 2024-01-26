Oh No! Ohio!

Ohio sneaking in legislation to pave the way for Digital ID passports.
Check out my article: https://www.unkpi.net/blogs/post/no-not-everyone-does-it-lady
News 5 clip: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0OkFbBDd_Hc
Contact Ohio Legsilators: https://www.legislature.ohio.gov/
HB295: https://legiscan.com/OH/bill/HB295/2023
Senate version (212): https://ohiosenate.gov/members/stephanie-kunze/news/kunze-introduces-bill-to-protect-ohios-children-from-online-pornography
Ohio Bill requiring parental consent for minors on social media: https://content.next.westlaw.com/practical-law/document/I038e9567313b11ee8921fbef1a541940/Ohio-Enacts-Law-Requiring-Parental-Consent-for-Social-Media-Accounts?viewType=FullText&transitionType=Default&contextData=(sc.Default)
