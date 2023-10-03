Fabian Picardo's Attack on Keith Azopardi - The Lie

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Lie Clip from Gibraltar Broadcasting Company’s: Gibraltar Election Coverage – The Leaders: In the Spotlight, as broadcasted on Thursday 28th September, live from the John Mackintosh Hall.
This clip is commented on in my article: “The Leaders: In the Spotlight” or “The Sleepers and a Cockfight”? on Gibraltar Messenger:
Gibraltar-messenger.net/tony-farrell/leaders-spotlight-sleepers-cockfight