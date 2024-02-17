Her Name Is Sidra … The Girl That Was Dangling From The Wall With Her Legs Blown Off💔

MIRRORED from

In the memory of Sidra and Suzan Hassouna who were killed by Israeli terrorist airstrikes in Rafah while they were sleeping.

The last video of them alive.

X keeps deleting the video showing the two girls playing before being killed by Israeli army missiles,along with their families!

Does Palestinian narrative violate the standards to this extent?

Does video of the two girls running arouse terrorism OR what?

Sidra, as reported by various people from Gaza, is the girl in that horrific image from the massacre, with legless body hanging from a bombed building in Rafah.

Suzan was killed in the same attack.

Children are not just killed in this genocide; they are torn, suspended, abandoned, and abruptly killed! While the world remains silent and watching!

“Husam Zomlot

This is 7 year old Sidra, the cousin of my wife. The impact of the Israeli missile was so powerful it flung her out, leaving her mutilated body dangling from the ruins of the destroyed building in Rafah 48 hours ago. My wife’s aunt Suzan, her husband Fouzy Hassouna, two of their sons, Muhammad and Karam, Karam's wife Amouna and her three children (7-year-old twins Sidra and Suzan, and 15-month-old Malik) were all killed. The family had been displaced from the north of Gaza and took shelter in Rafah. We will be relentless until those responsible brought to justice.”

Evil flourishes when good people say and do nothing!!!