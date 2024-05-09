Last night, the AFU once again shelled Belgorod and its surroundings.

As a result of strikes by Ukrainian formations, more than 30 residential premises in 19 apartment buildings, one private house, and 37 vehicles were damaged.

Impacts were recorded on Gubkina Street and Kharkivska Hora, where local fires broke out. In the village of Dubovoe, four private homes and several vehicles were damaged.

According to available information, eight people, including a 11-year-old child, were injured by the enemy's strike. All the victims received the necessary assistance.

Adding: ⚡️Air defense shot down 15 Vampire MLRS shells and 1 UAV over the territory of the Belgorod region at night, 2 UAVs were destroyed over the Bryansk region, another 3 UAVs were destroyed over Kursk - Russian Ministry of Defense