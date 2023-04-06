Sean Parnell Battleground | BUCK SEXTON: International Man of Mystery

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Sean Parnell: Battleground Ep, 12
Sean and Buck discuss their respective journeys from their military service overseas to entering the political and media worlds. Buck talks about his multiple experiences in the Oval Office and the time he took Ivanka Trump to a high school dance. They speculate whether or not Jack Ryan is actually based on Buck’s life.
Buck Sexton is co-host of The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show and host of Hold The Line. He is a former CIA officer and served in the NYPD Intelligence Division before becoming an author and conservative media personality.
https://rumble.com/v2ed29u-buck-sexton-international-man-of-mystery.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=3