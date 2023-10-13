Brighteon Broadcast News, Oct 13, 2023 - FOOLED AGAIN: Gullible humans fall for another psyop – first vaccines, now a HOLY WAR

0:00 Critical News

48:43 STATEMENT OF PRINCIPLES

1:14:46 Interview with Brian Berletic





- Globalists are THRILLED to see any group killing another group

- #Depopulation is the goal, and a "Holy War" picks up where vaccine genocide left off

- Biden pushes totally false claim of terrorists "beheading" children

- Sen. Lindsey Graham calls for #genocide against #Palestine

- UK officials declare waving a Palestinian flag is now a CRIME

- France BANS all Palestinian rallies, even if they are peaceful

- #Israel bombs runways at Damascus airport in #Syria

- Israel orders 1+ million Gazans to evacuate in 24 hours

- UN pushes back, says evacuation is impossible, warns of humanitarian catastrophe

- Israeli air strikes have now killed more Palestinians than the number of Israelis killed by #Hamas

- Israeli Rabbi says Christians should worship Jewish rabbis instead of Christ

- Rising signs of Israeli "supremacy" attitude where no war crime can be criticized

- Breitbart editor calls for leveling #Gaza, Israel seizing all lands

- Special report: Statement of principles and universal human truths

- Full interview with Brian Berletic from The New Atlas: Israel, Gaza, Hamaz, Ukraine, Russia

- Full interview with Maria Zeee (Australia), covering the growing INSANITY spurring #violence

- Israelis demonstrate extreme radicalism in repeated calls for genocide and ethnic cleansing of Palestinian civilians





