Korean and Vietnam Wars: Nebraska Leadership's Betrayal Remembered (Part 2)
3 months ago

In distant lands, Nebraska’s brave faced chaos, sent by leaders into battles born of questionable motives. Courage met calamity as flawed plans and hidden agendas left scars on the heartland. Communities mourned, strained by loss and turmoil. Uncover the shadowy legacy of sacrifice and the call to question those in power.
Read the full story at the Nebraska Journal Herald
#NebraskaBetrayal #KoreanWar #VietnamWar #SenselessCarnage #HeartlandSacrifice

Keywords
nebraskavietnamkorean
