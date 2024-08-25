DEMS are P*SSED! RFK Dropping Out and Endorsing Trump | Redacted w Natali and Clayton Morris

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored Content
Robert F. Kennedy Jr's running mate Nicole Shanahan said recently that their campaign may merge with the Trump campaign because they have been thwarted and attacked at every turn by the Democratic Party. We knew from the way the Democrats did Bernie Sanders down and dirty that this is their game plan but now we know that they have been doing it to RFK Jr.'s campaign too. Would it shift the balance of favor to Trump though?