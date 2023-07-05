Dimity Medvedev Deputy Chairman of Russia's Federation Council (Senate)

"Our army is modern and heroic, despite the fact that, like any army, it has its own problems. If NATO, primarily the United States and their allies, stopped supplying weapons and means of attack to Ukraine, the conflict in the Donbass region would literally end within a few months. If they cease their weapon deliveries now, the conflict would be over in a matter of days. Any war, even a global one, can be concluded very quickly, either through a peace treaty or by taking the actions that the Americans did in 1945 when they used their nuclear weapons and bombed two Japanese cities, Hiroshima and Nagasaki. They truly ended their military campaign at that time. The cost was the lives of nearly 300,000 innocent civilians."

