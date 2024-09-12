BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
FACT CHECK Are Illegal Immigrants Voting in Our Elections Glenn TV Ep 375
High Hopes
High Hopes
550 views • 8 months ago

Sep 5, 2024


Americans are finally starting the feel the impact of unchecked immigration under the Biden-Harris administration. Venezuelan gangs are terrorizing communities. Illegal immigrants in New York City now account for 75% of arrests in Midtown Manhattan. This isn’t by accident. It’s a globalist plan to overwhelm and collapse our country. Glenn Beck saw this coming back during the Arab Spring. He predicted how the movement would see Islamists, anarchists, Marxists, and progressives all working together. It would cascade throughout Europe and eventually to the United States. Now, in the middle of this chaos, there are two issues that citizens in every Western country — including ours — are being censored over: immigration and elections. Glenn connects the dots and does a deep dive on the data to answer: Are illegal immigrants voting in our elections? And if so, are the numbers meaningful enough to actually choose the next candidate? The numbers in the swing states are shocking! Some of the best work that exposes the White House’s master plan on illegal immigration has been produced by Mike Howell at the Heritage Foundation’s Oversight Project. He joins Glenn to separate fact from fiction on how widespread illegal voting by noncitizens really is and explains why Democrats in Congress really don’t want to pass the SAVE Act. “They’re lying to you. ... Illegal voting is a largely unpoliced matter by design.”


collapseprogressivesamericaglobalistselectionsimmigrantsillegalglenn beckvotingmarxiststhe westmike howellsave act
