⏳ Battling DNA Damage And Repair As We Age 🧬
Finding Genius Podcast
56 views • 04/01/2024

🤔 Did you know? Each cell faces a whopping 10^5 DNA errors daily 😱

🧬 From single strand breaks to substitutions, the possibilities are endless. 🔍

😱 But fear not. Join with Dr. Sandra Kaufmann, the founder of The Kaufmann Anti-aging Institute, shares insights and strategies to protect your DNA. 🧬

🎙️ https://bit.ly/3oGgtux

🛡️ Discover the secrets of free radical scavenging and boosting repair rates. 🔬

⚙️ But beware, as we age, our repair systems weaken, leaving us vulnerable to more damage.

 🕰️ Don't miss out on learning how to safeguard your DNA and defy aging

🎧 Learn more about this intrigue convesation by clicking the link in our bio or description above. 🎬

holistic healthgeneticsanti aging
