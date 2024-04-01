Comedian James McCann REALLY regrets having gotten the ‘vaccine’ 🤣

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Australian comedian James Donald Forbes McCann wishes he were not the kind of person who blindly trusts and obeys the government, but he is. He also wishes he were the kind of person has principles and integrity, who would have resisted in Nazi Germany, but all it took for him to give up his principles was restricted access to pubs for a month for the unvaxxed.
Mirrored - frankploegman
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/