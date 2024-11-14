Pilot Testifies Bill Gates Spraying Chemtrails to Incite Civil War in America

Explosive footage from a courageous whistleblower pilot has captured undeniable evidence of a chemtrails operation funded by none other than Bill Gates. This footage shows a plane dumping massive amounts of mind-altering and mood-controlling substances over New York just days after the presidential election.

At the same time, an insider from the World Economic Forum warns that the elite are ramping up this so-called “chemtrails agenda” across the U.S., with plans to manipulate public sentiment, stir unrest, and even ignite civil conflict.

But this time, their plans are unraveling, as whistleblowers step forward with one mission: to expose and dismantle the operation.

The tides are turning. People around the world are waking up - and we’ve got allies in high places. One thing’s certain: the elites are desperate, and the will do anything to avoid facing justice for their crimes.

Get Ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine, and Fenbendazole here: https://pills4ever.com - use coupon code 'peoplesvoice' for 15% off.

- Become a member of the world’s first ever cyber nation: https://joseon.com

- Visit https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/IPV6 to take back control of the Internet

Mirrored - The People's Voice





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/