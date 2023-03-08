Ancient ATHENIAN Athens Greece Athena OWL Greek Coins Guide to For Sale #trustedcoins

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://www.trustedancientcoins.com/ancient-athenian-athens-greece-athena-owl-greek-coins-guide-to-for-sale/amp/
The topic of this video is to learn a lot of great information about the
most fascinating and exciting coins of ancient Athens Greece to
collect. Ancient Greek, Roman, Biblical, Byzantine and world coin
expert, Ilya Zlobin explores the topic of collecting ancient coins via
exploring the types of coins available for sale in his eBay store. The
coins explored are some of the most interesting types to collect, such
as the Athenian Owl tetradrachm, drachm, obol and diobol coins. There is
also an Athenian coin a hero of Athens along with the mythical Sphinx.
An interesting Roman denarius silver coin of Mark Antony is also shown
along with a Frankish Crusader type.
https://trustedcoins.com/pdf/ancient-athenian-athens-greece-athena-owl-greek-coins-guide-to-for-sale-to-buy.pdf
LEARN MORE ABOUT ANCIENT Athens HERE:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/History_of_Athens
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Athens
