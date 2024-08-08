⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(8 August 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️Units of the Sever Group of Forces inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 22nd, 25th mechanised brigades, 36th Marine Brigade, 88th, 103rd, 123rd territorial defence brigades near Zhuravka, Belovody, Yunakovka (Sumy region), Volchansk (Kharkov reg), and Daryino (Kursk region).

AFU losses up to 415 UKR troops, four tanks, two infantry fighting vehicles, 14 armoured personnel carriers, 12 pickup trucks, three 152-mm D-20 howitzers, two 122-mm D-30 howitzers, and two Bukovel-AD electronic warfare stations.

▫️Units of the Zapad Group of Forces improved the tactical situation and inflicted losses on formations of the AFU 14th, 44th, 67th, 116th mechanised brigades, 3rd Assault Brigade, 110th, 241st territorial defence brigades, and 1st National Guard Brigade near Sinkovka, Petropavlovka, Novoyegorovka, Tabayevka (Kharkov region), Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic), and Novosadovoye (DPR).

One counter-attack launched by an assault detachment of the AFU 116th Mechanised Brigade was repelled.

AFU losses more than 460 UKR troops, one infantry fighting vehicle, one Kozak armoured fighting vehicle, one U.S.-made MaxxPro armoured fighting vehicle, 13 motor vehicles, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, one 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, three 122-mm D-30 howitzers, two Czech-made Vampire MLRS combat vehicles, and one Bukovel-AD electronic warfare station. Two AFU ammo depots were destroyed.

▫️Units of the Yug Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and positions. Losses were inflicted on manpower and hardware of the AFU 23rd, 24th, 67th mech'd brigades, 5th, 10th assault brigades, and 10th Mountain Assault Brigade near Chasov Yar, Grigorovka, Ostroye, Ivano-Daryevka, and Vyemka (DPR). Two counter-attacks launched by formations of the AFU 5th Assault Brigade were repelled.

AFU losses up to 660 UKR troops, two armoured personnel carriers, including one U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, nine motor vehicles, two U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzers, one Polish-made 155-mm Krab self-propelled artillery system, one UK-made 155-mm AS-90 self-propelled artillery system, one UK-made 155-mm FH-70 howitzer, one 152-mm D-20 howitzer, two 122-mm D-30 howitzers, one UK-made 105-mm L-119 howitzer, and two Anklav-N electronic warfare stations.

▫️Units of the Tsentr GOFs continued to take active actions and inflicted losses on formations of the AFU 1st Tank Brigade, 31st, 32nd, 117th mech'd brigades, 95th Air Assault Brigade, 109th, and 111th territorial defence brigades near Nikolayevka, Tarasovka, Toretsk, Grodovka, and Panteleymonovka (DPR). Two counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 25th Airborne Brigade and 142nd Infantry Brigade were repelled.

AFU losses up to 360 UKR troops, one UK-made Spartan armoured personnel carrier, three armoured fighting vehicles, eight motor vehicles, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, one 152-mm Giatsint-B howitzer, and one 122-mm Gvozdika SPd artill syst.

▫️Vostok GOFs improved the tact'l situation along the front lines & inflicted losses on manpower & hardware of the AFU 72nd Mech'd Brig & 58th Motorised Infantry Brig near Vodyanoye & Ugledar (DPR). 1 counter-attack launched by an enemy assault detachment was repelled.



AFU losses up to 105 UKR troops, two infantry fighting vehics, 10 motor vehics, one UK-made 155-mm FH-70 towed howitzer, one Polish-made 155-mm Krab SPd artill syst, one U.S.-made 155-mm Paladin SPd artill syst, one U.S.-made 155-mm M198 howitzer, and one U.S.-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery warfare station. Two AFU ammo depots were destroyed.



▫️ Dnepr GOFs inflicted losses on formations of the AFU 128th Mtn Assault Brig, 35th Marine Brig, and 124th Territorial Defence Brig near Stepnogorsk (Zaporozhye region), Novotyaginka and Antonovka (Kherson reg).



AFU losses up to 110 UKR troops, two infantry fighting vehics, 7 motor vehics, one 152-mm Giatsint-B howitzer, 3 152-mm D-20 howis, one 122-mm Gvozdika SPd artill syst, one UK-made 105-mm L-119 howi, & 2 Bukovel-AD electronic warfare stations.



▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, UAVs, Missile Troops & Artill of the Russian GOFs delivered strikes at UAV assembly workshops, as well as engaged

AFU manpower & hardware clusters in 164 areas during the day.

▫️Air defence units shot down one MiG-29 aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force, 12 U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles, and 80 unmanned aerial vehicles, including 21 outside the special military operation zone.



📊In total, 636 airplanes and 278 helicopters, 29,402 unmanned aerial vehicles, 563 air defence missile systems, 16,937 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,398 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 12,976 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 24,528 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.