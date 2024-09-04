BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CTP (S2E64, 20240907) Charity (Neighborliness part 2) BTS/SP
JLenardDetroit
JLenardDetroit
11 views • 8 months ago

CTP S2E64 SHOW NOTES ( listen (Sat Sep 7 2024 and thereafter)

at: http://buzzsprout.com/2210487 )...

ChristiTutionalist Politics (S2E64) "Charity (Neighborliness part 2)"

See Buzzsprout podcasts Transcript for full Show Notes (including related links) and Transcript Bonus

Following up to last week's "Neighborliness" episode examined Tim Walz's "One Man's Socialism is another Man's Neighborliness" extending it into Charity, Grace, other aspects of Biblical Community and including "It Takes A Village" reference proper application vs Leftist #Hitlery Communism "Wards of Fascistic State" and review of The Bradford Colony and Mayflower Compact - as Paul Harvey would say: The Rest of the Story! Examining the notions of "Sow to Reap," "Shall Be Known By Fruits," as well as 2 Chronicles 7:14 importance breakdown. And even what does (originally a Gospel Singer) Katy Perry #ROAR have to do with this episode"

See Buzzsprout podcasts Transcript of Episode for related addl info

Transcript Bonus: "Will Real Christians Save America" from TheLibertyBeacon


Episode related pieces...

- corresponding TLB Article this coming Sat drop TBD

- https://TerrorStrikes.info/charity

- https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/will-real-christians-be-able-to-save-america/

- https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/15215672-christitutionalist-politics-s1e51-is-prayer-alone-enough

- https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/is-prayer-alone-enough/

- https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/15523794-christitutionalist-politics-s2e59-who-is-baby-sitting-whom

- https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/who-is-baby-sitting-whom/

- https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/15695916-christitutionalist-politics-s2esepspecial1-christian-fantasy-with-m-h-elrich



"ChristiTutionalist Politics" podcast (CTP)

- CTP: tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalist

- CTP long-form description: tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalistPodcast

- SUBSCRIBE to CTP: tinyurl.com/SubscribeToCTP

- FaithCasters Free Newsletter: tinyurl.com/FaithCasterNewsletterSignup

- Join Faithcaster (Podcaster or Guest): tinyurl.com/FaithCasterConnections

- Broadcast your thoughts w/ buzzsprout: tinyurl.com/BuzzsproutSignup

- CTP Coffee affiliate 1: tinyurl.com/BlackOutCoffees (promocode: JOSEL20)

- CTP Coffee affiliate 2: tinyurl.com/MonkeyCultCoffees (promocode: CTP10)

- CTP Official playlist: tinyurl.com/CTPMusicPlaylist

(CTP S2E64 Audio: 30m 28s, Sat Sep 7 2024)


SNEAK-PEEK: The next several TLB pieces (planned going forward from August 17th) and correlating/corresponding CTP Shows already outlined, ready to go, in some cases actually already pre-recorded. Why mention such? Well, it means I can add this COMING SOON (and/or recently dropped) addition/section to the Show Notes...

August 17 - S2E61: Hate

August 24 - S2E62: Finding the Sweet Spot

August 31 - S2E63: Neighborliness

September 7 - S2E64: Charity (Neighborliness, part 2)

September 14 - S2E65: Stand Against Tyranny

September 21 - S2E66: WOKEists Warping Words (Twisting Language part 3)

September 28 - S2E67: Strategically Stupid

October 5 - S2E68: School Shootings


some "Behind-the-Scenes" Video version of ChristiTutionalist Politics found via...

YouTube: youtube.com/@jlenarddetroit1082/videos

Rumble: rumble.com/user/JLenardDetroit


In addition to seeing corresponding TheLibertyBeacon piece referenced in episodes of CTP, see too Show transcript on Podcast platforms that provide access to it (like buzzsprout (tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalist)) for addl bonus material there-in.

Keywords
trumpelectiongodjesussocialismscripturesharrismosestheftgivingprayneighborcharitypresentationguestsredistributionwalzelection 2024slurringctpaplogyneighborlinessnovember 5th
