❗️Nauseating Neocon Nikki Haley unleashes a Bizarre Rant linking September 11 with Russia, China & Iran - calling them "an unholy alliance" bound together in hatred for freedom, democracy & the USA🤮

❗️US Presidential candidate Nikki Haley unleashes into a bizarre rant linking September 11 with Russia, China & Iran calling them "an unholy alliance" bound together in their hatred for freedom, democracy and the United States of America.
🤮This woman is sick in the head.
