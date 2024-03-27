Biden’s crime scandal is worse than Watergate, GOP rep warns

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., joins ‘Morning with Maria’ to break down the government’s role in helping Baltimore recover from the devastating bridge collapse and the GOP’s investigation into the Biden family.
