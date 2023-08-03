Pizzagate Propagandists Become Pizzagate

The mockingbird media is now using the term pizzagate as a verb. For example, in 2020 NBC News ran the article "Inside the campaign to 'pizzagate' Hunter Biden." The article goes on to attempt to arrogantly debunk the boogeyman of far right Qanon conspiracies stemming from the alleged pictures on the Hunter Biden laptop of Hunter engaging in his twisted lifestyle with children. Fast forward to post Epstein death 2023 and those pictures are not only public record. They continue to be ignored by Biden's corrupt DOJ. The mental toll of cognitive dissonance is crashing down.



Meanwhile, a slew of self anointed champions of the propaganda movement that "debunked" pizzagate or investigated child sex crimes, are facing or have faced child sex crime charges.





Front and center, James Gordon Meek, A high-profile Emmy award winning investigative journalist with ABC News and the New York Daily News and also held a position as a senior counter terrorism adviser and investigator for the US House Committee on Homeland Security. Had "debunked" pizzagate. Yet, Meek was in possession of thousands of child sexual abuse media dating back to 2014, including a video of the rape of an infant female. Meek also networked with other pedophiles and admitted to transporting and possessing child sexual abuse material and now faces a sentence ranging from 5-20 years.





Then there is the hypocrisy of Peter Bright aka Dr. Pizza. A left wing ARs Technica journalist that mocked pizzagate truthers in 2018 dubbing himself @DrPizza on twitter. Bright was arrested by the FBI sting after an undercover agent posed as a mother arranging a sexual encounter between Bright and her children, ages 7 and 9. During the trial, the defense argued that Bright was under the impression that he and the FBI agent were engaged in “ageplay,” and that the children were in fact consenting adults. That trial ended in a hung jury in 2020.





And in 2017 in Australia, investigative journalist Ben McCormack, who had made a name for himself confronting an Australian television star over child sex allegations, which lead to Robert Hughes being sentenced to 6 years in prison. McCormack was sentenced for child porn offenses.





These examples only scrape the surface into an international billion dollar child trafficking ring that includes the Biden Administration and the Department of Homeland Security.





So where are we now? Well, the facade of those that doth protest too much has been destroyed. We are now in a hyper spiritual war on this plane of existence with powers we can barely imagine.





Please join our Locals Community: https://insearchoftruth.locals.com

Find me on Gab: https://gab.com/maddengd

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/libtardlogic101

CloutHub: https://app.clouthub.com/#/users/u/InSearchOTruth/posts

Minds: https://www.minds.com/insearchotruth/

Odysee referral link: https://odysee.com/$/invite/@InSearchOfTruth:7

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@InSearchOfTruth:7

Parler: https://parler.com/user/InSearchOTruth

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/mSnEZaCPc4v8/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/MaddenGD

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/insearchotruth

Friendevu: https://friendevu.com/groups/InSearchOfTruth

Telegram: https://t.me/RealInSearchofTruth





Indian Pharmacy, please tell them Greg Madden sent you! https://pharmacyonearth.com/





Use my referral link https://crypto.com/app/btxdxb92pv to sign up for Crypto.com and we both get $25 USD :)





Sign up for Coinbase using my link and we can each get $10 in Bitcoin





https://www/coinbase.com/join/madden_ana?src=ios-link





Join Fold to earn Bitcoin back on debit card purchases:





https://use.foldapp.com/r/T4AEKE7V





Hey! Managing your crypto would be so much easier if you had Maiar. Get a $10 cashback reward in Maiar when you buy eGold with my referral link:





https://get.maiar.com/referral/zdpiq2ub5w





Donations:

paypal.me/maddengd

CashApp: $maddengd

Venmo: @Greg-Madden-6

BTC: 3EtEDHLbFhRLLX23x9apuR1NCzCeLxoFqH

ETH: 0x351B56b794C1eBc1225b528CCc429f6a982502fa

ADA: DdzFFzCqrht8qjzD5dFZMgauUdwMr32soGu8Zu9seCeDzWpLeNHingXsnjWRN1QwxLhCZ5K7k23DNvBHsq7i5hC7TymaJ3YB545stMJb

DOT: 1hYA4xkZ8JNYWMYat2ybLY1sQjpvYzkahTSpHAv7QwAgsBU

XRP: raHt99qrXD5jUHnx8Vg2Gnjh74WeC9QYuR

PayID: maddengd.crypto

PayString: maddengd$paystring.crypto.com