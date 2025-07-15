🚨THROWBACK: Hamas was encouraged by Israel, because it wanted the movement to counteract Yasser Arafat – Ron Paul

"Then, we as Americans say, ‘We have such a good system, we're going to impose this on the world. We're going to invade Iraq and teach people how to be Democrats. We want free elections.’ So, we encourage the Palestinians to have a free election. They do, and they elect Hamas. So we first, indirectly and directly through Israel, help establish Hamas. Then we have an election. Then Hamas becomes dominant, so we have to kill them. You know, it just doesn't make sense."