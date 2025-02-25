BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
German ELections – Massive Fraud
142 views • 6 months ago

I have been getting numerous reports of serious fraud in the German elections with AfD is being viewed as confirmation of massive fraud. AfD and Germany's Left party jointly secured one third of the seats in the new parliament that is required to block changes to the constitution. Mertz from trying to outlaw what they call the new far right, which is anti-immigration. The EU has already made it clear that they were not about to accept a victory for AfD.

Another reader sent in this video. We cannot verify that this is correct. We will continue to investigate, but the emails are pouring in that the 2025 German election.


