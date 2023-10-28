BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The TCB Weekly Summary - Oct 27, 2023 - Bitcoin ETFs, Surviving Bull Markets, Best Ways to DCA,
TinyCryptoBlog
TinyCryptoBlog
22 views • 10/28/2023

The FTX Trial, Bitcoin ETF news, the best ways to Dollar Cost Average and some tips on not losing your head in the heady optimism of bull runs.

@CoincryptoMindset

Apps I use (can set up DCA with them): Fold Card & App: https://use.foldapp.com/r/ABvmq6mF

Swan Bitcoin (bitcoin only): https://bit.ly/3so6k5v Stike App (bitcoin only): https://invite.strike.me/K30V6I


River Bitcoin is another reputable service.

If you are in the USA, you can also use exchanges such as Kraken, Coinbase, and Binance (not recommended).

Robinhood, PayPal and Venmo are other options, but there's limitation on the ability to withdraw to a self-custody wallet, so do your research first.

FOLLOW TINYCRYPTOBLOG:

Website: https://tinycryptoblog.com

Anchor.fm - https://anchor.fm/cofc

Spotify: https://tinyurl.com/n89bdc42 Medium : https://tinyurl.com/c36reh25


Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/ycynav7d

Twitter: https://tinyurl.com/yansqfxr

BitChute: https://tinyurl.com/y2x4sqmv

Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/7x9jrfdy

Brighteon: https://bit.ly/3dDoBYF ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ***Disclaimer: This is not financial advice, merely my own opinions and views. Before making any investment decisions involving money, always do your own research (DYOR) and NEVER invest money that you cannot afford to lose.***

