Mafioso held in Same Cell as Epstein: there’s NO WAY he could have killed himself - 8 years, with no cameras broken

🚨 Ex-Colombo family mafioso held in the same cell as Epstein: there’s NO WAY he could have killed himself

💬 “I spent seven months on that tier and in those cells and the first thing I have to say, there’s just no way you are able to commit suicide,” ex-mobster Michael Franzese told NewsNation, referencing the NYC Metropolitan Correctional Center where he and Epstein were held.

There’s nothing on the ceiling from which to hang yourself from, the bed isn’t high enough, and Epstein “was a fairly big guy” to try something like laying down on the floor, Franzese said.

As for the cameras and the missing minute of footage in the video released by the DOJ earlier this month, Franzese said that he did eight years in lockup, and never “experienced cameras being broken” “and a perfect storm of correctional officers not walking those cells” in all that time.

💬 “They walk in and they look in on you all the time. As a matter of fact, you know, sometimes it’s embarrassing to go to the toilet because they’re walking past you and looking in.

🚨Epstein tape mystery: DOJ & FBI 'lost' 3 minutes of cell footage

Newly discovered metadata indicates that 2 minutes and 53 seconds (not just 1 minute) were removed from the DOJ and FBI's "raw" surveillance footage of Epstein's alleged cell.

What are they hiding there?🤔

🤬Millions demand answers: Why is the Epstein case being buried? CNN fake news Poll -

A half of US citizens are dissatisfied with the amount of information released about the Jeffrey Epstein case, a poll conducted by SSRS Polling for the CNN broadcaster showed.

👉 17% said they had not enough heard about the matter

👉 The level of dissatisfaction is higher among the Democrats (56%) than the Republicans (40%)