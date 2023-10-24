BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
"SV40" IN COVID19 VACCINES? WHAT IT IS AND WHY IT MATTERS (SHARE) (COMPILATION REBOOT)
High Hopes
360 views • 10/24/2023

Remarque88


Oct 24, 2023


Simian Virus 40 IN THE VAX IS FINALLY RECOGNISED WIDELY SO I THOUGHT I WOULD RE-RELEASE WHAT I KNOW

SV40 IN "AIDS" WAS THE SECOND BIGGEST HUMAN IN VIVO STUDY IN HISTORY - THE FIRST IS HAPPENING NOW

Paper 1 - SV40 (Mice) - https://academic.oup.com/ilarjournal/article/57/1/44/2363598?login=false

Paper 2 - SV40 (Human) - https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC452549/

Proffessor Murakami - https://twitter.com/Conestoga_man/status/1655282381656592384

MASS VACCINATION💉AND DEAD SOCIAL MEDIA “INFLUENCERS”☠️

TRUTH MEDIA - https://www.bitchute.com/video/53AD8OWPZrrZ/

1974 PAPER - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/4364530/

PDF VERSION - https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC388203/pdf/pnas00057-0244.pdf

1981 PAPER - https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC327583/

PDF VERSION - https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC327583/pdf/nar00415-0197.pdf

1993 HUMAN SV40 IN VITRO STUDY - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/7509623/

AIDS TIMELINE - https://www.ucsf.edu/news/2021/06/420686/40-years-aids-timeline-epidemic

Remarque88 Channel - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/GISyVy9bw05Q/


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/i7d5G2LBhjK8/

Keywords
vaccineaidsvaxsv40jabcarcinogenshotinoculationinjectioncovid-19covidpharmacidesimian virus 40remarque88
