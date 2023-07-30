CBS News | UFO whistleblower says U.S. recovered nonhuman "biologics" from crash sites

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CBS NEWS
July 26 | 2023.
Former military intelligence officer-turned-whistleblower David
Grusch told House lawmakers Wednesday that he had
interviewed government officials who had direct knowledge of
aircraft with "nonhuman" origins, and that so-called "biologics
were recovered from some craft. Grusch, who served for 14
years as an intelligence officer in the Air Force and National
Geospatial Intelligence Agency, appeared before the House
Oversight Committee's national security subcommittee
alongside two former fighter pilots who had firsthand experience with unidentified aerial phenomena.
South Carolina representative Nancy Mace UFO | UAP congressional hearing
Unidentified Ariel Phenomenal
Good morning to our witness who are testifying today.
I want to thank each of you for being here to discuss a topic to our grave importance to our national security.