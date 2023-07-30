BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CBS News | UFO whistleblower says U.S. recovered nonhuman "biologics" from crash sites
Laska in the Great White North
119 views • 07/30/2023

CBS NEWS 

July 26 | 2023.

Former military intelligence officer-turned-whistleblower David

Grusch told House lawmakers Wednesday that he had

interviewed government officials who had direct knowledge of

aircraft with "nonhuman" origins, and that so-called "biologics

were recovered from some craft. Grusch, who served for 14

years as an intelligence officer in the Air Force and National

Geospatial Intelligence Agency, appeared before the House

Oversight Committee's national security subcommittee

alongside two former fighter pilots who had firsthand experience with unidentified aerial phenomena.

South Carolina representative Nancy Mace UFO | UAP congressional hearing

Unidentified Ariel Phenomenal

Good morning to our witness who are testifying today.

I want to thank each of you for being here to discuss a topic to our grave importance to our national security.

