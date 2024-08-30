BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Yeah Yeah Beebiss II (2021, NES)
FuerstBitmarck
FuerstBitmarck
4 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
15 views • 8 months ago

Yeah Yeah Beebiss II (イェア・イェア・ビービース II) is an action game developed by Rigg'd Games, Bit Ink Studios and Mega Cat Studios, and published by Rigg'd Games. It was also released for Dreamcast, Switch, PC, Evercade and Antstream.

The game has no real predecessor. The title is derived from Yeah Yeah Beebiss I, a title that appeared on the lists of two American mail order services in 1989 without any information. It became one of the greatest unsolved mysteries regarding lost video games. As far as I know, it has still not been fully been solved until this day, whether the game never existed, is a cancelled game or refers to an existing game.

See for example

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wR9K-nmc4IA

or

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HaYOBQdiHlg


You play one of two characters. Both are Kyonshis (Chinese hopping vampires), which is probably inspired by Rai Rai Kyonshis: Baby Kyonshi no Amida Daibouken. The latter is a Japan-only NES games which is one of the games thought to be Yeah Yeah Beebiss I.

The game is very simple. Each level consists of a single screen and you need to kill off a certain number of enemies within a time limit. You can jump and suck out the lifeforce of things in front of you. There are three types of enemies: an evil mask, dragons and an evil flying eye. The eyes are the only enemies which do not appear randomly. Eyes can only be destroyed temporarily and regenerate after a short time. They also do not count for the number of defeats. Masks mostly just move back and forth. They only sometimes spit out some slime which will hurt you. Dragons extend their tails to strike you. Enemies sometimes leave behind items. A clock will freeze both the timer and all enemies for a few seconds, a heart gives you back health, a potion turns you invincibly for a short time, a "+15" gives you 15 seconds more time, NES cartridges and metroids give you points. If you loose a life, you respawn after a few seconds, you don't have to replay the whole level. If you run out of time, it's game over.

The game can be played in 2-player co-op.

Keywords
nesaction gamemega cat studiosriggd gamesbit ink studios
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy