THE ART OF MANUFACTURING FEAR
Published 2 months ago

Del Bigtree at the HighWire


Dec 22, 2023


The fear and panic produced by The War of the Worlds radio broadcast in 1938 paved the way for media and government predictive programming of an imminent cyberattack. The HighWire takes a deep dive through this historical timeline.


#WarOfTheWorlds #NDAA #WEF #CyberAttack #LeaveTheWorldBehind


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v42tdiq-the-art-of-manufacturing-fear.html

fearndaadel bigtreehighwiremanufacturingartworld economic forumwar of the worldscyberattackwefleave the world behindhistorical timeline

