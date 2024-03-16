© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Del Bigtree at the HighWire
March 15, 2024
Del sits down with the founder of climateviewer.com, Jim Lee, to discuss the latest in weather modification and geoengineering. Jim has collected over a decades worth of weather modification history and has archived it so that the public has access. In this segment, Del challenges Jim, and gets to the bottom of what’s really going on in the skies above.
#ClimateViewer #JimLee #Geoengineering
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4jfj9i-unpacking-climate-engineering-with-jim-lee.html