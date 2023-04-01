Dr. Carrie Madej - Information Doctors Have Died For

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MIRRORED from Flyover Conservatives
Oct 30, 2021
https://rumble.com/vnlsl5-information-doctors-have-died-for-with-dr.-carrie-madej-flyover-conservativ.html
Dr. Madej is a highly credentialed doctor who has been literally had to flee the country for her life. She is back now with a vengeance and shows us what is in the vaccines! She takes us under her microscope to show us what is really go on from hydrogel to computer chips.
All her resources can be found by texting
VAX
To 816-579-1144
To Support Dr. Madej with Research, IT etc... use her PayPal Donation Page at:
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/truehealthdoc?locale.x=en_US
