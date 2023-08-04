BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Sabotaging Healthcare to Introduce AI & Noncompliance to Reveal the Enemy
Dr. Jane Ruby
Dr. Jane RubyCheckmark Icon
336 followers
430 views • 08/04/2023

Katherine Watt reports the majority of covid/bioweapon injections were given at pharmacies. Moving the location closer to communities normalizes the concept of getting regular injections. Requirements for injectors have been lowered along with protection from liability. She says there’s an incentive to sabotage the normal operation of healthcare settings to justify bringing in AI to replace staff. People must stop complying with the injections and government involvement in healthcare.

https://substack.com/@bailiwicknews

https://bailiwicknews.substack.com/

Federal retail pharmacy program, vaccine side effects, Covid death protocol, AI in healthcare, Untied noncompliance, 21USC 360bbb          , Public health emergencies, Government corruption, Katherine Watt Substack


government corruptionvaccine side effectsunited noncompliancepublic health emergencieskatherine watt substackfederal retail pharmacy programcovid death protocolai in healthcare21usc 360bbb
