Zuck, Kamala About Face: FB Admits Censoring, Harris wants a Wall

August 27, 2024 - The House Judiciary Committee released a letter they received from Mark Zuckerberg, admitting that the Biden-Harris administration pressured him to censor Americans. He’s now sorry he did it. That’s one about-face—and the other is, lo and behold, Kamala wants to build a wall! Join me for a review of the rank hypocrisy on display, plus Trump’s new hires for his transition team and dirty tricks in Wisconsin and Michigan.





