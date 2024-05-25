New York Post | Putin ready to end Ukraine war if Russia can keep land it now controls: Russian President Vladimir Putin will halt the war in Ukraine if Russia is allowed to keep the four regions it has taken control of, multiple key Kremlin sources say.





Putin believes that any new substantial gains by Russia will require another major — and highly unpopular — mandatory draft, and that the Russian people can be sold on the idea that the Motherland has already taken back enough territory, Reuters said.





“Putin can fight for as long as it takes, but Putin is also ready for a cease-fire -– to freeze the war,” said a source, who has worked with the Russian leader and been privy to high-level Kremlin discussions.





Read more at https://nypost.com/2024/05/24/world-n...