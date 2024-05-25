BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Putin ready to end Ukraine war if Russia can keep land it now controls
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
90 views • 11 months ago

New York Post | Putin ready to end Ukraine war if Russia can keep land it now controls: Russian President Vladimir Putin will halt the war in Ukraine if Russia is allowed to keep the four regions it has taken control of, multiple key Kremlin sources say.


Putin believes that any new substantial gains by Russia will require another major — and highly unpopular — mandatory draft, and that the Russian people can be sold on the idea that the Motherland has already taken back enough territory, Reuters said.


“Putin can fight for as long as it takes, but Putin is also ready for a cease-fire -– to freeze the war,” said a source, who has worked with the Russian leader and been privy to high-level Kremlin discussions.


Read more at https://nypost.com/2024/05/24/world-n...

Keywords
russiaputinukraine warcease fire
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy