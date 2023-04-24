Ukraine Update April 24, 2023

◽️ Ukrops proudly published a video of a wounded Wagner soldier executed at point-blank range and then blown up with a grenade.

◽️Wagner Chief, Prigozhin's response, "Fine, we'll take no prisoners from now on!"

⚡️ SITREP

◽️In Kupyansk direction, Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, as well as artillery of the Zapad Group of Forces have inflicted a fire damage on the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) near Dvurechnaya, Pershotravnevoye, Zagoruykovka and Kotlyarovka (Kharkov region).

💥 Four Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups have been thwarted near Berestovoye, Kislovka and Timkovka (Kharkov region). The enemy losses were up to 95 Ukrainian personnel, 1 armored fighting vehicle, and 2 pickup trucks.

◽️In Krasny Liman direction, the attacks, launched by Ground-Assault and Army aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems from of the Tsentr Group of Forces, have resulted in the neutralization of the AFU units near Nevskoye, Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic), Terny, Torskoye and Grigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 The enemy losses were over 70 Ukrainian servicemen, 1 armored fighting vehicle, 2 pickup trucks, 1 D-30 howitzer, and 1 Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system.

◽️In Donetsk direction, the assault detachments have liberated 2 neighborhoods in the western part of Artyomovsk.

Airborne Troops supported the action of the assault detachments in capturing the city on its northern and southern outskirts. Aircraft flew 6 sorties, and artillery carried out 72 firing missions in this area.

◽️Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, as well as artillery of the Yug Group of Forces have inflicted a fire damage on the AFU reserves near Grigorovka and Kalinina (Donetsk People's Republic).

Ammunition depots of the AFU 95th Airborne Assault Brigade and 10th Mountain Assault Brigade have been destroyed near Serebryanka and Vesyoloye (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥The enemy losses were up to 200 Ukrainian servicemen, 1 infantry fighting vehicle, 4 armored fighting vehicles, 8 motor vehicles, 1 D-20 howitzer, and 1 Grad multiple-launch rocket system.

◽️In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, as well as artillery of the Vostok Group of Forces have neutralized the AFU units near Ugledar, Pavlovka, and Novodonetskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️In addition, 1 AFU mobile fire unit has been destroyed near Novomayorskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥1 AFU sabotage and reconnaissance group has been destroyed near Malinovka (Zaporozhye region). The enemy losses were over 130 Ukrainian servicemen, 1 armored fighting vehicle, 2 pickup trucks, 2 motor vehicles, and 1 D-20 howitzer.

◽️In Kherson direction, up to 45 Ukrainian servicemen and 3 motor vehicles have been neutralized by artillery fire.

💥Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralized 84 artillery units at their firing positions, manpower and hardware in 118 areas.

◽️The workshops of an aviation industrial plant where Ukrainian Strizh UAVs were being repaired and tested have been hit near Kharkov. The 58th Mechanized Infantry Brigade's battalion command and observation post has been hit near Serebryanka (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥Air defense forces have intercepted 1 Grom-2 short-range missile and 3 HIMARS MLRS projectiles during the day.

◽️Moreover, 9 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been shot down near Kirillovka, Valerianovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Kremennaya, Rubezhnoye (Lugansk People's Republic), and Tavriysk (Kherson region).

- Russian Defense Ministry