Crimean Bridge saved from Ukrainian S-200 missiles strike

Crimean Bridge saved from S-200 missiles attack by Armed Forces of Ukraine after Russian defense system shot down both missiles, and shocked the tourists near the beach. So far the main transportation infrastructure remains intact. Kiev attacked civilian objects with the help of inappropriate terrorist methods," according to Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY