Godly Resources for Grandparents Suddenly Thrust Back Into Parenting Role - Stacy Sanchez

Sometimes the unexpected happens in our lives, and for Stacy Sanchez, that moment came when she and her husband suddenly found themselves as the caretakers of their seven-year-old grandson. Stacy is the founder and coordinator of Parenting, Again? Her ministry helps grandparents who have been thrust into the ranks of parenting later in life find encouragement and connect with others going through a similar situation. More than two million grandparents in the United States are the primary caretakers of their grandchildren, and the challenges are plentiful. Stacy advises finding a group of other grandparents who are on the same journey. Don’t do it alone! Pray for your grandchildren, pray for wisdom, and keep moving forward.









TAKEAWAYS





Grandparents do not have as much access to social workers and legal aids as foster parents do





Prayer is an essential part of caring for your grandchildren and caring for yourself





Stacy has an online Facebook community that helps grandparents connect with each other from a faith-based perspective





Stacy’s family was a victim of the fentanyl crisis driving her daughter’s drug problem resulting in her losing custody of her son









🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Download the CCM App: https://bit.ly/3VC4D2X

Facebook page for Grandparents: https://bit.ly/4dwhCfO

Millennials in America article: https://bit.ly/3XY3xBP





🔗 CONNECT WITH STACY SANCHEZ

Website: https://www.stacysanchez.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stacy.sanchez.58/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stacysanchezauthor/





📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

PetClub 247 (use this link for discounts!): https://petclub247.com/tina

TUVU (sign up for free 30-day trial): https://www.tuvu.com/tina

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/

Jacob’s Ladder: https://jacobsladder.us/give/





🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom





📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow





📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM





💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/