BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Post Script Interview: Dolly Safran - Conscious Contactee
ArlingtonInstitute
ArlingtonInstitute
46 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
14 views • 9 months ago

In this Post Script Interview with John Peterson from the Arlington Institute, Dolly Safran shares her lifelong experiences as a generational contactee with extraterrestrials. She discusses her early psychic development, training as a pilot with the ETs, and her mission to convey their message to humanity. Safran will speak at Transition Talks on August 17th, aiming to enlighten people about hidden knowledge and the importance of spiritual awakening in facing global challenges.


For more information about Dolly's event please visit,

https://arlingtoninstitute.org/i-lived-two-lives-nurse-by-day-et-spacecraft-pilot-by-night/


Like, subscribe, and share the ❤️



We invite you to visit us at https://arlingtoninstitute.org/premium/ and sign up for a free membership. We’ll notify you when new content is released. See you there!

Keywords
aliensflying saucerscontacteeabducteespaceshipsmessage from et
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy