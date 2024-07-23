Post Script Interview: Dolly Safran - Conscious Contactee

In this Post Script Interview with John Peterson from the Arlington Institute, Dolly Safran shares her lifelong experiences as a generational contactee with extraterrestrials. She discusses her early psychic development, training as a pilot with the ETs, and her mission to convey their message to humanity. Safran will speak at Transition Talks on August 17th, aiming to enlighten people about hidden knowledge and the importance of spiritual awakening in facing global challenges.





For more information about Dolly's event please visit,

https://arlingtoninstitute.org/i-lived-two-lives-nurse-by-day-et-spacecraft-pilot-by-night/





