Ukrainian drones reportedly attacked Sergiev Posad in the Moscow region — local sources report at least 5 explosions in the Zvyozdochka neighborhood. One man is reported injured.

💥🇺🇦 Massive Russian Aerospace Forces Strike Hits Military Targets in Kiev – Russian Ministry of Defense

Last night, Russia launched a large-scale precision strike on Ukrainian military infrastructure in response to yet another terrorist attack by the Kiev regime.





The operation involved Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, long-range precision weapons, and long-range strike drones.

Targets included drone manufacturing facilities in Kiev, FPV system production sites, military hardware installations, infrastructure tied to a military airfield, and an oil refinery.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, all designated targets were hit and the operation’s objectives were fully achieved.

Adding:

Ukrainian sources report that not a single AD missile was fired over Kiev during the most recent attack.

Ukraine now seems to completely lack AD means capable of intercepting Russian ballistic and cruise missiles. Manpads and AA guns did engage drones.



