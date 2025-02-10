BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Deep Grounding ⨕ Andromedan Native Light Language ✨With Lightstar
Lightstar Creations
Lightstar Creations
47 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
25 views • 7 months ago
⨕ Experience the transformative power of the Deep Grounding Andromedan Native Light Language by yours truly, Lightstar. This unique activation taps into the high frequencies of Andromedan energies, providing grounding, healing, and soul alignment. Join me as I share my newest art creation "NorthStar" and channel the galactic and ancient light language to help you deepen your spiritual journey and connect with Gaia. Perfect for starseeds, lightworkers, lightwarriors, and spiritual seekers looking to find inner peace. Be sure and join my YouTube tribe for more high-frequency content and divine guidance. Galactic Love to All! 💜 Lightstar

🎁LIMITED TIME! FREE CUSTOM ART PHOTO PRINT:
https://www.lightstarcreations.com/custom-artwork.html
Order by Feb. 17th, and you'll receive not just a digital JPG image, but also a FREE PHYSICAL PHOTO PRINT of your custom art on super luminous crystallized photo paper! Double the magic, double the joy! ☺ Offer is valid on ALL 3 CUSTOM ART Sessions:
* Custom Energy Signature Light Code Art (FREE 5x7 Photo Print)
* Custom Visionary Art Portrait (FREE 8x10 Photo Print)
* Custom Life Path Code Art (FREE 8x10 Photo Print)

LIGHTSTAR'S SESSIONS AND PRODUCTS:
🌐 (Website) https://www.lightstarcreations.com
✨(Sessions) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/sessions.html
🛒 (Shop) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/shop.html
🎨 (Art Gallery) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/art-gallery.html
🎴 (Oracle Decks) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/oracle-cards

💲 DONATIONS (THANK YOU!):
https://www.lightstarcreations.com/donations.html

GET MY FREE ACTIVATION PACK:
💌 https://evolve.lightstarcreations.com/ap-signup

▶️ VIDEO PLATFORMS:
BitChute ‣ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/lightstarcreations
Rumble ‣ https://rumble.com/lightstarcreations
Brighteon ‣https://www.brighteon.com/channel/lightstarcreations
YouTube ‣ https://www.youtube.com/c/lightstarcreations

🌎 LET’S BECOME FRIENDS!!
@lightstarcreations everywhere
Facebook ‣ https://www.facebook.com/lightstarcreations
Instagram ‣ https://www.instagram.com/lightstarcreations
LinkedIn ‣ https://www.linkedin.com/in/lightstarcreations

📹 Remember to join the community, like, share, and comment on my video content to support my channel. Your engagement helps others find this life-changing content. Thank you for being part of our cosmic community! 🙏🌟
Keywords
oracle readingslight language activationlightstar light languagestarseed ascensionancient light language
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy