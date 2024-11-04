"Wartime Cafe" EP14: Craig Murray “Repression of Anti-Zionist Voices in the West.”

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Laith Marouf interviews, former UK Ambassador, Historian and Human Rights activist Craig Murray during his visit to Lebanon. They discuss the journey of Craig from the UK’s Foreign Office, to the list of banned dissidents that are harassed by the British regime for their campaigning against Genocide in Palestine.
Camera/editing: Hadi Hotait
Filmed: 02/11/2024
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇