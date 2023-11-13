'IDF Killed Own Soldiers On Oct 7': U.S. Lawmaker's Sensational Claim Amid Israel-Hamas War In Gaza

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A U.S. lawmaker has made sensational claims about Israeli soldiers. Sam Parker claimed that IDF killed its own soldiers on October 7 due to the mess created by Hamas and lack of intelligence. His claims come at a time when Israel revised its death toll due to the surprise attacks by Hamas to 1,200. However, it didn't give any further details. Watch for more.
